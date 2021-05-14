Alleyoop

Stack The Odds

$38.00

At Alleyoop

Details: The best stack since pancakes. It’s blush, contour/bronzer, highlight and mini mirror in a palette that twists open so you can hold it in one hand and dab on your makeup with the other. Stack the Odds has a blendable cream to natural finish formulated with jojoba and sunflower oil to leave your skin with a natural glow. In case you're wondering: cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-free Net Wt: .28 oz / 8.1 g