Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
R13
Stack Platform Boot
$995.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Logo-embroidered pull tabs and signature orange stitching detail a handmade leather combat boot set on a lightweight stacked sole.
Need a few alternatives?
Dr. Martens
Leona Temperley Boot
$170.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Dr Martens
Fur-lined Jadon
$190.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Dr. Martens
1460 Smooth
$139.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Dr Martens
Vegan 1460 Smooth Black Combat Boot
$124.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from R13
R13
Short-sleeve T-shirt
$195.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
R13
Double-breasted Coat
$1695.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
R13
Crossover Ripped Jeans
$495.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
R13
Cowboy Ankle Booties
$1395.00
$418.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Boots
Dr. Martens
Leona Temperley Boot
$170.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Frye
Penny Luxe Moto Short
$458.00
from
Frye
BUY
Frye
Valerie Otk Shearling
$598.00
from
Frye
BUY
Frye
Jamie Luxe Moto
$438.00
from
Frye
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted