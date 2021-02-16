CW-X

Stabilyx Compression Leggings

$103.88

80% Coolmax Polyester, 20% Lycra Spandex Imported Drawstring closure Target support areas: hip and knee joints. Abdominal panel provides extra support to core area Multi directional EXO-stretch body fabric and 2-Way Stretch EXO-WEB panel provides optimum support to targeted areas Breathable and moisture wicking fabric to keep body dry/ Antibacterial and UPF50+ protection Reflective CW-X logo for low light activity and small slip-in pocket on the waistband to hold keys CW-X Women's Tops Size Chart CW-X Women's Knee & Calf Sleeve Size Chart CW-X Women's Tights & Shorts Size Chart You can't perform at your peak without a stable foundation. Slip into the Stabilyx™ Tight and you're ready to excel. The women's specific design and pattern allows the tight to better fit the female body. The Support Web™ provides targeted support to the lower back, core, knee joints and surrounding muscles for greater stability and power. Coolmax® fabric moves perspiration away from the body and through the fabric for rapid evaporation and cooling. Lycra® spandex provides muscle support and four-way stretch for a wider range of movement. UPF 50+ fabrication protects your skin during outdoor activity by blocking harmful Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays (UVA and UVB). Reinforced elastic waist with interior drawstring provides a secure fit. Abdominal support panel stabilizes the lower abdominal muscles. Interior key pocket provides storage for small items. Flatlock seams reduce chafing and increase comfort. Reflective elements provide increased visibility in low-light conditions. 80% Coolmax® polyester, 20% Lycra® spandex. Machine wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 24 in Outseam: 32 in Inseam: 24 in Front Rise: 9 1⁄2 in Back Rise: 12 1⁄2 in Leg Opening: 7 in Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 24. Please note that measurements may vary by size.