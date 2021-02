S+T

S+t X Hilary Duff – The Banks Romper In Midnight Black

C$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Smash + Tess

We’re bringing back shoulder pads in a big (re: cute!) way! The S+T Banks Romper walks that fine line between edgy-cool and comfortable-classic style that we all aspire to. Thought shoulder pads were So Yesterday? Think again! This Romper is Hilary approved and sure to make a statement.