St. Tropez

Self Tan Purity Mini Kit

$25.00

Product Description THE TRANSPARENT TAN WITH A TROPICAL SCENT Discover St.Tropez Purity Mini kit for a natural-looking and flawless head-to-toe glow in just one application. In this kit you will find our favourite tropically scented Purity Bronzing Waters to allow you to apply & glow, on-the-go. Just one application of these face and body tanning waters gives you a natural medium golden tan that develops in just 4-8 hours and lasts for days. Simply apply our Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water with the Mitt and then spritz the Purity Face Mist under or over make-up with no need to blend. You golden glow will subtly develop over 4-8 hours. - NO need to rinse, NO transfer, NEW tropical scent - Easy to apply with a light sheen to guide application - 100% clean, vegan-friendly & naturally derived tanning active Brand Story Whether you prefer an all-over bronze glow or a lighter, natural tone, St. Tropez provides a powerful, healthy self-tanner for all types of sunkissed needs.