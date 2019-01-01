St. Tropez

St.tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist 80ml

£22.00 £18.50

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Escape to Paradise with Self Tan Purity Water Face Mist - the transparent tan with a tropical scent.Achieve a natural looking facial tan that lasts for days, in just one application with our new tropically scented Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist. This vegan friendly, ultra-lightweight and clear mist formula is made with 100% natural tanning agents, as well as Hibiscus extract for its anti-oxidant properties and uplifting Fresh Green Mandarin Water to instantly refresh and revive your skin. Simply spritz under or over make-up with no need to rinse off for a wearable tan that subtly develops over 4-8 hours into a natural, streak-free golden tan. Apply evenly over the neck and décolletage for a flawless glow. Key FeaturesResults: Medium/Golden tan. Uplifting and tropical scent with no self tan smell. No need to rinse off. No transfer. No stickiness . Simply spritz & glow!