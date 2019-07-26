St. Tropez

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse 100ml

£23.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Achieve a customised glow with St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse, an advanced tanning formula that allows you to control the depth of your tan. The express one hour tan can be left on for up to three hours depending on desired tan intensity. Quick-drying and non-sticky (with no transfer), the self-tan mousse has a tinted guide colour for easy application and applies streak-free for flawless, natural-looking results. Develops into a natural, healthy-looking golden glow that lasts for days. Ultra-hydrating and fades evenly. Infused with a mood-enhancing fragrance (not that off-putting fake tan smell). Wait just one hour before showering for a light sunkissed glow, two hours for a medium golden tan, or leave on for up to three hours for a deeper, darker bronze.