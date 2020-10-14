St. Tropez

Self Tan Bronzing Mousse

$42.00 $29.40

Product Description This lightweight mousse delivers an instant bronze glow that dries in 60 seconds and after 4-8 hours, develops into a long-lasting tan. Infused with eco-cert approved DHA (an all natural tanning agent), St. Tropez delivers a perfectly natural looking, streak-free tan that fades evenly. Tan lasts for up to 10 days. Vegan Friendly Formula Brand Story By St. Tropez