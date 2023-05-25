St. Tropez

St Tropez Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops, 1.01 Fl Oz (pack Of 1)

$34.99 $27.96

Buy Now Review It

Description Give your complexion the tonic It needs and boost your skin from within, with our supercharged face tanning drops for the ultimate sunkissed look. Customize your glow with these face drops by adding 2- 6 drops directly to skin or mixed with moisturizer with no streaks, no transfer and no rinse required. This multifunctional fake tan combines 5-in-1 super skincare ingredients to plump, protect, smooth fine lines and reduce redness. Enriched with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, echinacea and acerola cherry extract, which is rich in vitamin C & vitamin E. These face tanning drops are truly effective face care. St.Tropez uses 100% clean, vegan friendly and natural tanning actives - good for you and the planet. This Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops makes a wonderful self care gift for women and men to achieve a natural, sunkissed glow at home. Benefits Simply add our glow tanning drops to your moisturizer or apply directly on to skin to get a customized face glow Suggested Use For face and body; apply direct to skin or simply blend 2-6 drops with your moisturizer or serum.Wash hands after.