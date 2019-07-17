St. Tropez

St. Tropez Classic Bronzing Mist (125ml)

£14.00 £9.38

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Achieve a sun-kissed, golden glow with the Classic Bronzing Mist from St. Tropez. With a specially designed 360° nozzle, the ultra-fine, fast-absorbing mist reaches all awkward areas for a streak-free, even tan and long-lasting finish. Infused with conditioning and moisturising ingredients, the quick-drying self tan delivers a natural-looking, lightweight colour, whilst innovative Aromaguard™ Fragrance Technology banishes the unpleasant fake tan smell. Easy to apply, you can expect a tan that fades slowly and evenly. E.N.