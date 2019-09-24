St. Ives

St. Ives Glow Apricot & Manuka Honey Cleansing Stick

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

St. Ives Apricot & Manuka Honey Cleansing Stick cleanses away impurities so you can glow your brightest. Washing your face has never been this fun! St. Ives Cleansing Sticks offer a highly sensorial and fun cleansing experience. They provide a gentle massage for your skin in a way traditional cleansers don't and the fragrances awaken your senses. Who wouldn't want to leave their skin softer and refreshed so they can glow and go? Plus, they are great to use daily, morning and night!