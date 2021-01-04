St. Ives

St. Ives Gentle Smoothing Rose Water & Aloe Vera Scrub

$4.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Hello soft, glowing cheeks. Our gentlest face scrub yet uses 100% natural rose petal exfoliants to smooth away dryness and reveal soft, even skin. Rose is more than just a pretty petal… we pair crushed rose petals with finely ground walnut shell powder for a gentle yet effective skin smoothing solution. Our walnut shells are grown in orchards in California, harvested in the fall, and milled and polished into an ultra-fine powder so that each particle has smooth edges. Rose petal and walnut shells are natural exfoliants with real skin benefits – just the way we like it. This scrub is oil free, paraben free, dermatologist tested and non-comedogenic (it won't clog pores). How to use: Dispense scrub onto fingertips and massage onto damp skin. Spread in small, circular motions to wake your skin's natural circulation. When you're done, rinse and glow. For best results, use 3 to 4 times a week and follow with St. Ives moisturizer for refreshed, glowing skin. WARNING: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. At St. Ives, we use 100% natural moisturizers, exfoliants, or extracts to bring the joy of nature into our skin care products to give you soft, refreshed skin that glows. St. Ives is America's number one scrub brand (full-size scrubs, excluding trial and travel). St. Ives does not test on animals anywhere in the world and is certified Cruelty-Free by PETA. Learn more about St. Ives skin care products at STIVES.COM.