St. Ives

St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Green Tea Face Scrub, 6 Oz

Our Blackhead Clearing Green Tea Face Scrub helps unclog pores and clear blackheads. From Americas No. 1 scrub brand*, duh. A dermatested, blackheadtackling scrub made with salicylic acid. It moderately exfoliates, helping to clear blackheads, and unclog pores, for a more even skin tone. Its also infused with olive leaf extract which the Egyptians saw as a symbol of heavenly power. And whod argue with that?