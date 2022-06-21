Boy Smells

St. Al Candle

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Smallable

Description This candle has powerful notes of holy woods and exotic florals, layered with undertones of frankincense. To the nose, it’s a sanctified commingling of protective sandalwood, clove flower, oud and ylang-ylang with a dampness of rare and ancient earth. Complex, quietly sophisticated and steeped with history. DETAILS 1 candle, burn time: 50h COMPOSITION Candle holder : Glass, Wick : Cotton Ylang ylang, saffron, mandarin, white clay, musk, patchouli, amber, sandalwood, clove flower, oud. Matte finish DIMENSIONS Height : 8.6 cm Weight : 0.24 kg Made in United States