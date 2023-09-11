Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
KIM SHUI
Ssense Exclusive Brown Maxi Dress
$420.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Layton Midi Slip Dress
BUY
$101.25
$135.00
Madewell
free-est
Taking Sides Maxi
BUY
$118.00
Free People
Amy Lynn
Alexa Milk Puffball Midi Dress
BUY
$173.00
wolf and badger
Rebecca Vallance
Bridal Plume Feather-trimmed Crêpe Gown
BUY
$1043.00
mytheresa
More from KIM SHUI
KIM SHUI
Kim Shui Moto Cropped Jacket
BUY
$315.00
Farfetch
KIM SHUI
Diamante Dress
BUY
$390.00
Revolve
KIM SHUI
Soho Saturday Midi
BUY
$88.00
$275.00
Nuuly
KIM SHUI
Lilac Silk Bustier
BUY
£232.40
KIM SHUI
More from Dresses
Madewell
Layton Midi Slip Dress
BUY
$101.25
$135.00
Madewell
free-est
Taking Sides Maxi
BUY
$118.00
Free People
Amy Lynn
Alexa Milk Puffball Midi Dress
BUY
$173.00
wolf and badger
Rebecca Vallance
Bridal Plume Feather-trimmed Crêpe Gown
BUY
$1043.00
mytheresa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted