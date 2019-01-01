Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorSexual Wellness
Unbound

Squish

$99.00
At Unbound
You won’t want to let go of this vibe once you get your hands on it. The harder you squeeze, the stronger the vibration. Squish even lets you compose and replay customizable vibration patterns so every use feels fresh.
Featured in 1 story
10 Best Sex Toys Ever Invented
by Kasandra Brabaw