Brome

Squirrel-proof Bird Feeder

$43.07

Buy Now Review It

LIFETIME CARE: you only need to buy one of our products, and we will guarantee to service your feeder for free for the rest of your life! TRULY SQUIRREL PROOF: the weight of an adult squirrel automatically closes the shroud denying access to seed. NEED FOR CLEARANCE: hang providing an 18-inch/47-cm CLEARANCE on all sides. CHEW PROOF: all feeder parts exposed to squirrels are made of chew proof materials. NO TOOLS REQUIRED: our feeders are designed to be dismantled by hand into individual components without the use of tools. SEED VENTILATION SYSTEM: our patented Seed Ventilation System keeps the seed fresh longer attracting more wild birds. WEIGHT ADJUSTABLE: the patented adjustable spring mechanism allows you to control which size birds will feed on your Squirrel Buster. Product Description Squirrel Buster Standard is a squirrel proof wild bird feeder with a lifetime warranty. It is easy to clean and to fill. It is weight adjustable to exclude larger birds, and no tools are required to assemble it. Holds 3/4 quarts of seed. Amazon.com Squirrel-proof bird feeder holds up to 3/4 quarts (1.3 pounds) of bird seed. view larger Small birds can access the seed, but the weight of a squirrel will close the seed port. view larger Attracts a wide variety of clinging and perching birds. view larger Seed ventilation system helps keep birdseed fresh. view larger Brome 1057 Squirrel Buster Standard Wild Bird Feeder Equipped with patented Squirrel Buster technology, this Brome 1057 Squirrel Buster Standard bird feeder offers an innovative design that attracts birds while keeping squirrels at bay. The bird feeder holds up to 3/4 quarts of bird seed, whether it's Black Oil sunflower seed (a good all-round birdseed) or other seed blends specific to your area. A welcome choice for bird lovers, the squirrel-proof bird feeder attracts a wide variety of clinging and perching birds including American Gold Finches, Chickadees, Hairy Woodpeckers, Cardinals, Indigo Buntings, Rose-Breasted Grosbeaks, White-Breasted Nuthatches, and Pur