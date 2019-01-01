Squier Bullet Stratocaster Sss Electric Guitar With Tremolo
$119.99
At Guitar Center
The Bullet Stratocaster SSS Electric Guitar with tremolo is a simple, affordable, and practical guitar designed for students and beginners. It's a great choice for a first guitar, no matter who you are or what style of music you want to learn. These models come with all the features that make the Bullet a great guitar to begin with, but also with three exciting finishes you cant get on any other bullet. See for yourself how stunning this guitar looks in Candy Apple Red, Seafoam Green, and Lake Placid Blue.