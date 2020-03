megababe

Effectively cleanse and condition hands on-the-go with Megababe Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer. The alcohol-based, non-drying gel kills 99% of germs and includes sweet almond and marula oils to leave skin soft and hydrated, plus aloe to soothe. The naturally scented formula is light and citrusy with notes of bergamot and orange. Toss this pocket-sized gel in your purse, desk drawer, car or gym bag to cleanse hands anytime, anywhere.