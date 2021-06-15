Sunny Health & Fitness

Squat Assist Row-n-ride Trainer For Glutes Workout With Training Video

The NO. 077 Trainer includes access to an online training video within the package. THE TRAINING VIDEO IS ONLINE ONLY AND WILL NOT INCLUDE A DVD IN THE PACKAGE DIGITAL MONITOR: Use the digital monitor to follow your workout progress with the ability to track time, calories, count, and scan. ADJUSTABLE RESISTANCE: The three resistance bands can be added or removed to adjust the resistance of your workout to your fitness level. Each band is approximately 22 pounds of resistance. ADJUSTABLE SQUAT DEPTH: Adjust the saddle angle to 30, 60, or 90 degrees to add depth to your squat and variety to your workout program. VERSATILE HANDLEBARS: Take advantage of multiple hand positions to work muscles in your back and chest. Adjust the machine to your body length with the handle and saddle distance control, to ensure proper form with every squat. Material Type: Aluminum Develop strength, speed and lean muscle tone with the Sunny Health & Fitness No. 077 Home Squat Machine. This exerciser promotes compound movement (two or more muscle groups working cohesively) to strengthen not only your lower body but also your shoulder, arms and back. Activating multiple groups of muscles requires more energy, so you’ll burn more calories throughout your workout. Compound exercises bring compounded results. With 3 adjustable resistance bands, intensify your workout by simply adding or subtracting bands, each band adds approx. 22 lbs of resistance.