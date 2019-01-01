Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Nasty Gal
Square Up Patent Faux Leather Boot
C$120.00
C$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nasty Gal
These boots comes in faux patent leather and features a high ankle, square toe, flare, block heel, and inside zip closure.
Need a few alternatives?
The Row
Patty Lace-up Leather Combat Boots
$1495.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Mango
Lace-up Leather Boots
$129.99
from
Mango
BUY
Reformation
Amelia Boot
$268.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Universal Thread
Kamryn Faux Leather Combat Boot
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Cowl Time Flies Chainmail Crop Top
$36.00
$18.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal
Longline Sequin Top
$140.00
$70.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal
Cut-out To The Chase Bodysuit
$32.00
$18.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal
I Got A Line On You Pinstripe Blazer
$40.00
$20.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
More from Boots
The Row
Patty Lace-up Leather Combat Boots
$1495.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Mango
Lace-up Leather Boots
$129.99
from
Mango
BUY
Reformation
Amelia Boot
$268.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Universal Thread
Kamryn Faux Leather Combat Boot
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted