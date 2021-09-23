Marni

Square-toe Platform Loafers

$890.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The Details New Season Marni square-toe platform loafers You've joined a coven like in The Craft and a uniform is required to evoke that gothic fearless look full of attitude. Stomp around town chanting your magic in these Marni square-toe platform loafers. Next stop, turning your enemy into a frog. Highlights black leather square toe penny slot branded leather insole platform sole Made in Italy Composition outer: Sheepskin 100% lining: Leather 100% sole: Rubber 100% Designer Style ID: MOMS002506P3387