Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
& Other Stories

Square Toe Leather Ankle Boots

$179.00
At & Other Stories
Sleek leather ankle boots with a 90s square toe-box, thin rectangular heel and exposed seam stitching. Hidden side zipper Contoured, slim silhouette Heel height: 9cm / 3.5
Featured in 1 story
These Under-$200 Boots Were Made For Walking
by Ray Lowe