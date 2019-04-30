YDN

Square Toe Kitten Heels

$62.98

Buy Now Review It

About Us: YDN-Your Dress Nifty is a shoe¡¯s brand that dedicate to create the most adorable, comfortable and stylish footwear. We believe women are born with beauty. We offer a complete collection of hot, trendy, and highly qualified handmade shoes to create a sexy image for you. Design Philosophy: The inspiration mainly comes from YDN brand philosophy: The Natural Beauty of Women. Fashionable and elegant design matches each outfit you worn and any fancy place you went. Personal Customized Service: Step 1: Contact YDN customer service and send your requirements, foot measurements. Step 2: Select the style and pattern of shoes and modifying the design drawing according to your preference and our designer¡¯s suggestions. Step 3: Factory will make Shoes Model according to all your requirements. Step 4: Real shoes photos will be sent and confirmed with you once the shoes are finished. Step 5: Shoes will be shipped until you are satisfied. YDN customer service will send the tracking number. Kindly Notice: All the personal customized shoes are finished by strictly handcraft. Consequently, it will take 15-30 business days to make the customized shoes. Our warehouses are scattered in US, Please inform that your packages might be delivered in batches. Due to photographic lights and different monitors, there may be a certain color difference between the product image and the actual product. About Returns: The Common Solutions in Return Policy: Refunds (Exchanges) of returned goods: Please ensure the footwear must include the original shoebox and dust bag in its original condition. the refund(exchanges) will be processed within 48 hours after the confirmation and checking of warehouse. NOTICE: Returns are available for the acceptance within 30 days. We only cover the return postage for the problem of goods quality.