At a glance UV Protection Fit & style Square sunglasses have a classic look Black frames with purple lenses for bold style Provide UV protection Best suited for medium- to large-sized faces Specifications Material: Polycarbonate (Frame) Suggested Age: Adult Use Only Temple Style: Hinged Temple Dimensions: 2.2 Inches (H) X 5.77 Inches (W) X 5.67 Inches (L) Shape: Square Lens Color: Purple Lens Features: Maximum UV Protection Protective Qualities: UV Protection Frame Color: Black Facial Fit: Medium/Large Eyewear Lens Width: 53 Millimeter Eyewear Bridge Width: 21 Millimeter Care & Cleaning: Care Instructions Not Provided Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82614635 UPC: 195994239038 Item Number (DPCI): 251-10-0067 Origin: Imported WARNING:Cancer and Reproductive Harm www.p65warnings.ca.gov www.p65warnings.ca.gov Description The Square Sunglasses from Victor Glemaud x Target will put the perfect finishing touch on any sunny-day ensemble with their striking look. These women's sunglasses put designer Victor Glemaud's love of colorblocking on full display with polycarbonate frames that are black on the upper half and clear on the bottom half, with plum-hued lenses adding extra color. The classic square frame is complemented by the functionality of lenses that provide UV protection. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers. UV Protection Block 99% to 100% of UV light If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.