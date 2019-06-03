SquareOff

Square Off Chess Set - An Electronic Chessboard

$389.00

Buy Now Review It

> AUTOMATED MOVEMENTS - See your opponent's handcrafted wooden chess pieces move on their own! > CHALLENGE THE A.I. - Train yourself with 20 difficulty levels of AI ranging from a beginner to a grand master level > CONNECT ONLINE - Play chess against any online player across the globe on your Square Off chess set and watch your opponent’s chess pieces automatically move, right on your chess board. > CONNECT WITH 23+ MILLION PLAYERS online via our partner platforms > ANALYSE & LEARN - Square Off is an ideal chess set for kids and beginners. It helps them to learn, analyse & improve their game via the App.