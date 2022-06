Madewell

Square Neck Tiered Midi Dress

$138.00 $57.96

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Hide Details & Care With floaty tiers and a subtle bow detail, this pretty square-neck midi dress is made of drapey textured seersucker. One you'll definitely want in your closet. 45 1/2" length (size Medium) Square neck Short sleeves Lined, except sleeves 100% polyester Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Item #6983221