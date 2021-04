LOFT

Square Neck Tank Top

$22.50

Buy Now Review It

At LOFT

STYLE #533249 A rounded square neck and back treat this wear-with-everything tank top to a flattering finish. Square neck and back. Sleeveless. • Fitted • Soft & stretchy knit • Hits at hip • 22" long Available in: Black, Brown, Green, White Fabric & Care • 95% Cotton 5% Spandex • Machine Washable • Imported