Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Arket
Square-neck Swimsuit
£45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Arket
Need a few alternatives?
Cover Swim
Long-sleeved High-neck Swimsuit
BUY
£192.00
Cover Swim
Jade Swim
Evolve One Piece
BUY
£220.00
Jade Swim
Solid & Striped
The Daphne Ruffle Bottom Watercolour Stripe
BUY
£100.00
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped
The Daphne Ruffle Top Watercolour Stripe
BUY
£100.00
Solid & Striped
More from Arket
Arket
Nicolas Vahé Salad Set
BUY
£14.00
Arket
Arket
Cotton Toweling Tank Top
BUY
£25.00
Arket
Arket
Relaxed Poplin Shirt
BUY
£55.00
Arket
Arket
Jute Coasters Set Of 4
BUY
£7.00
Arket
More from Swimwear
Cover Swim
Long-sleeved High-neck Swimsuit
BUY
£192.00
Cover Swim
Jade Swim
Evolve One Piece
BUY
£220.00
Jade Swim
Solid & Striped
The Daphne Ruffle Bottom Watercolour Stripe
BUY
£100.00
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped
The Daphne Ruffle Top Watercolour Stripe
BUY
£100.00
Solid & Striped
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted