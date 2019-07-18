Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Leith
Square Neck Sleeveless Sweater
$45.00
$29.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A square neckline pleases the eye in this wear-everywhere sleeveless tank cut in a fine-gauge knit.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Robert Rodriguez
Open-back Cotton-poplin Top
$195.00
$48.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
DETAILS
Matsumoto’s Shave Ice
Local Girl Shirt
$17.00
from
Matsumoto’s Shave Ice
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Rose Satin Creme Sili Bralette
$189.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
DETAILS
White + Warren
Lightweight Cotton Cascading Ruffle Top
$119.00
$99.00
from
White + Warren
BUY
More from Leith
DETAILS
Leith
Print Flutter Sleeve Wrap Dress
$59.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Leith
Ruffle Detail Sleeveless Dress
$75.00
$49.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Leith
Floral Print Midi Dress
$79.00
$52.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Leith
Stripe Fit & Flare Sweater Dress
$75.00
$49.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted