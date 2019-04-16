Brighten up your beach look while staying ultra comfy in the Square-Neck Rainbow One-Piece Swimsuit from Xhilaration™. This strappy one-piece swimsuit features a colorful design of V-shaped rainbow stripes for a slightly retro look you'll love, and the square neckline provides perfect coverage for either an active day of beach volleyball or lazily lounging in the sand. The spaghetti straps meet in the back to form a cute back cutout secured with a tie, so you can customize the fit to find your perfect look and feel.