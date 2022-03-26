FP Movement

Style No. 51941342; Color Code: 042 An ultra-flattering sports bra that transitions to brunch, Bikram and beyond with a square neck and ribbed details to enhance the shape of your body. Ribbed bottom band stays in place Low square back Wide straps for extra support Equipped with SPF 30 UV protection FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Made in the USA