Rejina Pyo

Square-frame Acetate Sunglasses

£220.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rejina Pyo

REJINA PYO's square-frame sunglasses are designed in collaboration with Korean eyewear brand, PROJEKT PRODUKT. Made from transparent acetate, this oversized pair is fitted with tonal lenses and has fairly thick arms. Match your lip colour to the rosy-pink hue.