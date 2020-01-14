A New Day

Square Backpack

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Add minimalistic style to your on-the-go storage with this Square Backpack from A New Day™. Whether you're traveling or on a weekend day out, this on-trend square backpack will carry all those important things that you need. This smart and sturdy backpack designed with a single main compartment with zip closure, front zip pocket, back pocket, inner slit pocket and side pockets keeps your belongings at your fingertips. The sleek zip fastenings provide secure storage, while the padded adjustable shoulder straps allows for optimal carrying comfort. Plus, the top handle offers an alternative carrying option and allows for quick grabbing.