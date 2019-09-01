Gucci

Square Acetate Sunglasses

$650.00

At Gucci

A pair of bi-color squared frame sunglasses contrasts a shiny ivory acetate frame with black temples. Classic House codes, like the Gucci script and the Interlocking G logo, enhance the accessory. Shiny ivory acetate frame Shiny black acetate temples with Gucci script and slit at the tips Grey lens 100% UVA/UVB protection GG0630S Frame height: 2.1" Frame width: 5.6" Made in Italy Glasses arrive in a velvet hard case, available in a range of six jewel-toned colors and paired with a coordinating satin lining. The case color selection will be individually selected for each pair of glasses and comes with a matching satin flannel pouch and ivory microfiber cloth.