Biossance

Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil

$72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Biossance

A luxurious face oil that visibly brightens, firms, and evens the look of skin tone and texture. This No Compromise™ formula combines the weightless hydration of our sugarcane-derived, sustainable squalane oil with the brightening power of Vitamin C, plus rose oil—revered for centuries to reduce the look of lines and wrinkles. Just a drop or two of this exquisite oil delivers exceptionally soft, smooth and radiantly healthy-looking skin.