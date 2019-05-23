Biossance

Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Mask

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

An innovative mask that activates upon application, transforming from a gel to a creaminfusing a potent burst of pure 10 percent vitamin C to visibly brighten skin.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, and Combination Skincare Concerns: Dullness and Uneven Texture, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, and DrynessFormulation: Lightweight MaskHighlighted Ingredients:- L-Ascorbic Acid 10%: Pure vitamin C works to instantly brighten the look of dull, lackluster skin and protects against environmental aggressors.- Squalane: Hydrates while locking in essential moisture.- Rose Otto Oil: Calms stressed skin. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: Immediately achieve a more radiant complexion with this Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Mask. Upon contact with the skin, this innovative mask activates and transforms from a gel to a cream to infuse a potent burst of pure 10 percent vitamin C to visibly brighten. Ginseng delivers a boost of energy and radiance while rose oil calms skin. The complexion is left healthy-looking, radiant, and smooth after just one use.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.