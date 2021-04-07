Biossance

Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum

$62.00

Buy Now Review It

At Biossance

This powerful and lightweight vitamin C for dark spots serum: Delivers a boost of brightness with 10% vitamin C, while white shiitake mushroom fades dark spots Shows visible brightening instantly, while it works over time to dissolve pigmentation and prevent new discoloration Our unique blend of ingredients is precisely calibrated to not cause irritation like traditional vitamin C serums This first-of-its-kind serum features a proprietary white shiitake mushroom extract blended with our unique derivative of vitamin C, and delivers quicker, more powerful, longer-lasting results. Not only does it start degrading dark spots immediately, it keeps working every day to prevent new ones from forming. Learn more about our newest launch, Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum. Deep dive into our revolutionary formula and read on our blog post why a higher concentration isn't always more effective. For external use only. Use only as directed. Avoid eye area. We recommend a patch test prior to use if you are particularly sensitive. If irritation occurs, consult a dermatologist.