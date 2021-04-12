Dr Althea

Squalane Silk Mask (5 Pack)

This sheet mask offers 360-degree hydration and spa-like results thanks to its three star ingredients: Hydrolyzed collagen, a protein that replenishes dry skin, hyaluronic acid, a humectant that helps skin retain moisture, and squalane, a lipid that serves as a protective barrier to seal all of that moisture in. The mask itself is made of silk, which does more than just make you feel fancy. The strong, hypoallergenic fiber ensures efficient delivery of active ingredients and adheres well to the curves of the face for maximum absorption. After use, skin immediately looks healthier and more radiant.