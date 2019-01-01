Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
promoted
Biossance
Squalane + Phyto - Retinol Serum
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Squalane + Phyto - Retinol Serum
Featured in 1 story
Proof That There's A Retinol Formula For Everyone
by
Claire Fontanetta
More from Biossance
Biossance
Squalane + Mineral Spf 45
$39.00
$25.00
from
Biossance
BUY
Biossance
Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
$72.00
from
Biossance
BUY
Biossance
Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Mask
C$58.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Biossance
Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Mask
$48.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Beauty
Halloween
The Eternally-Cool '70s Hairstyles We Still Can't Get E...
It’s been almost four decades since the defining ’70s hotspot Studio 54 closed its doors with a final blowout party in February 1980. The fête marked
by
Us
Makeup
An On-Trend Purple Lipstick For Every Budget
Purple lipstick is intimidating — we get it — but there's a reason why it's suddenly trending. Oft-considered difficult to wear, the bold color has
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Where New York Girls Go To Get Their Skin In Shape
Finding a good facialist is kind of like finding a good partner: Most of us have to shop around a little before we settle on "the one." And, much like bad
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted