Biossance

Squalane + Omega Repair Cream

£49.00

At Cult Beauty

The deeply hydrating Squalane + Omega Repair Cream is enriched with lipids and ceramides to plump and smooth your complexion for a gloriously dewy finish. With a super velvety whipped cream-esque texture, meet Biossance’s answer to dull, dehydrated skin that craves a shot from the fountain of youth. Saturated with omega fatty acids (to calm and replenish), squalane (to seal in moisture), ceramides (to help maintain a healthy moisture barrier) and acai berry sterols (a plant-derived ingredient that mimics and replenishes cholesterol in our skin), this youth-prolonging formula fortifies your skin and smooths rough, uneven texture. Delivering an added double dose of moisture, hyaluronic acid and shea butter help to ‘plump’ out fine lines and ease crepiness while granting enviably radiant and dewy skin. Need some more convincing? In a 28-day clinical study, 97% showed improvement in visible lines and wrinkles, while 100% showed improvement in skin hydration.