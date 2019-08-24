Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Indie Lee

Squalane Facial Oil

$34.00
At Follain
Apply 2-3 drops to cleansed skin, day and night. Follow with a more intensive moisturizer if desired.
Featured in 2 stories
29 Beauty Sales For Your Dewiest Labor Day Weekend
by Karina Hoshikawa
These Are The Best Places To Shop Beauty Online
by Karina Hoshikawa