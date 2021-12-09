Biossance

Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum

Biossance’s Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum is a powerful hydrating serum that instantly and visibly plumps skin with a complex of clinically-proven hydrators and collagen boosting copper peptides. Our Rapid Plumping Complex is a synergistic blend of three clinically proven moisture-boosters: hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid, and squalane, a first of its kind. It draws in moisture and floods skin with continuous hydration, while copper peptide encourages collagen production so skin is left bouncy and plump.