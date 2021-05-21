Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
West Elm
Spun Metal Standing Planters
$150.00
$97.50
Buy Now
Review It
At West Elm
Spun Metal Standing Planters
Need a few alternatives?
Bakker
Dieffenbachia 'compacta'
BUY
£7.49
Bakker
Anthropologie
Sonny Pot
BUY
$14.40
$18.00
Anthropologie
Cost Plus World Market
Mini Zen Garden Kit
BUY
$7.95
Cost Plus World Market
KodamaForest
Croton Petra Kokedama In Moss-ball Planter
BUY
$20.00
Etsy
More from West Elm
West Elm
Spun Metal Standing Planters
BUY
$97.50
$150.00
West Elm
West Elm
Fluted Acrylic Glassware, Double Old-fashioned
BUY
$22.00
West Elm
West Elm
Estelle Colored Glass Stemmed Wine Glass
BUY
$175.00
West Elm
West Elm
The Simple Self-watering Pot
BUY
$50.00
West Elm
More from Plants
Argos
Apartment Living Metal Planter - Mustard
BUY
£16.00
Argos
B&Q
Grey Clay Speckle Plant Pot
BUY
£4.00
B&Q
elho
B.for Soft Round 14cm
BUY
£3.89
elho
GlassJungleGB
Wonky Checkerboard Hand Painted Large Planter
BUY
£31.00
Etsy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted