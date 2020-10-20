Mario Badescu

A set of three facial sprays. Featuring three best-selling mists, Spritz.Mist.Glow is the perfect set to keep your skin refreshed, hydrated and glowing. With a different spray to suit every need, use the Cucumber And Green Tea to boost and awaken in the morning, Aloe, Herbs And Rosewater for a mid-day pick me up and Aloe, Chamomile And Lavender to calm and soothe before bedtime. Cruelty free Paraben free Set Contains: Facial Spray With Aloe, Cucumber And Green Tea (118ml) – Cool and refreshing Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs And Rosewater (118ml) – Fragrant and hydrating Facial Spray With Aloe, Chamomile And Lavender (118ml) – Calm and comforting Read more