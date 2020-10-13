Mario Badescu

Spritz Mist & Glow Facial Spray Collection Trio

$21.00 $14.70

Product Description Each of our mists can be used whenever, wherever—but it's easy to incorporate all three into your day-to-night regimen. Here's one (of many!) ways to use your mists: MORNING: Start your day with the Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea. Mist on clean skin before moisturizer to boost hydration and help tone your complexion. ALL DAY: Keep your rose-infused face mist on hand as a midday pick-me-up or to bring back the dew in your makeup look. EVENING: Set the tone before bed. Use Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender before you apply your nightly serum and night cream for a calming botanical boost. #MBSkinTip: We weren’t kidding when we said these mists could be used in more ways than one. Use any facial spray of your choice to dampen makeup brushes or sponges for easy makeup application. Once you’re done, mist your face as a final step to add radiance to your final look. And for an extra refreshing and cooling boost, store the bottles in your refrigerator. The product is suitable for all skin types Brand Story Simple, gentle, effective skin care is our philosophy—and for that we’ve earned the reputation of being an editor favorite and celebrity go-to worldwide. MARIO BADESCU SKIN CARE IS SKIN CARE FOR ALL.