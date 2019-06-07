Books With Style

At Shopbop

The spritz—Italy’s bitter and bubbly aperitivo cocktail—has become synonymous with a leisurely, convivial golden hour. From regional classics to modern variations, Spritz includes dozens of recipes from some of America’s most lauded bartenders, a guide to building a spritz bar, and a collection of food recipes for classic Italian snacks to pair alongside. Imported, China. By Talia Baiocchi and Leslie Pariseau. Hardcover. 176 pages. Imprint: Ten Speed Press. ISBN: 978-1607748854. Measurements. Width: 6in / 15cm. Length: 8.25in / 21cm Style #BOOKS20323