Hey, Bulldog! Design

Sprinkles Small Concrete Planter

£16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wolf & Badger

Hand poured concrete planter with added sprinkles! Life is better with sprinkles! Who doesn’t love them?? They conjure up memories of birthday cakes and bake sales and create a fun, playful look. Our handmade planters are produced in limited numbers and individually marked. Each one will vary in pattern and finish. Available in small and large.