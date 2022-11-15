Boy Smells

Spring Trio Votive Set

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA View: Collect all three limited-edition luxury scented candles from the Secrete Garden Collection from Boy Smells. This set includes Hackney Garden with notes of ivy, orange peel, neroli bud, coriander seeds, galbanum, and vetiver, Rosalita featuring Turkish rose petals, saffron, cassis, leather, cedarwood and amber, and Damasque scented with notes of rose, cherry, apricot, labdanum, cardamom, oud, cistus, olibanum, guiac and tobacco.