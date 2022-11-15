United States
Boy Smells
Spring Trio Votive Set
$99.00
At Mecca
The MECCA View: Collect all three limited-edition luxury scented candles from the Secrete Garden Collection from Boy Smells. This set includes Hackney Garden with notes of ivy, orange peel, neroli bud, coriander seeds, galbanum, and vetiver, Rosalita featuring Turkish rose petals, saffron, cassis, leather, cedarwood and amber, and Damasque scented with notes of rose, cherry, apricot, labdanum, cardamom, oud, cistus, olibanum, guiac and tobacco.