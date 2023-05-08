Cupshe

Spring Macaron Twist Shape Bralette And V Front Hipster Set

Add a fun twist to your beach day outfit with the Spring Macaron Twist Front Bralette and V Front Hipster Set. The bralette bikini top features a sexy V neck and cute twisted front detail. The matching V front hipster bottom will enhance your figure, while the colorblock design adds a modern feel. Product Code: CASF1114EZ Bikini Top Features: V neck bralette Twist front Adjustable straps Back hook Removable soft cups Medium support Bikini Bottom Features: Mid-rise hipster High leg, cheeky bum coverage V front Medium support Pattern: Solid Colorblock, Purple, Orange Material & Care Regular wash Materials: 80% Chinlon, 20% Spandex Lining: 100% Polyester